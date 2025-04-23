NCET 2025 Advance City Slip Issued for April 29 Exam - Check Admit Card Release Date

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the advance city intimation slip for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now access the city slip by visiting the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the advance city intimation slip for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now access the city slip by visiting the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET. This important document provides candidates with details about the city where their allotted exam centre is located and reconfirms the date of the examination, which is scheduled for April 29, 2025.

The NCET 2025 is being conducted for admission into the prestigious four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), offered by a range of top educational institutions including IITs, NITs, Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs), and several central, state, and government colleges for the academic year 2025-26. The advance city intimation slip is not the admit card, but a prior notification to help candidates make necessary travel and logistical arrangements ahead of the exam day. The NCET 2025 admit card will be released separately in the coming days.

According to the official information bulletin, the hall tickets for the registered candidates will be issued three to four days before the actual date of the exam.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official statement, the NTA clarified that due to the wide range of subjects and mediums available under the NCET 2025, a unique date sheet has been generated for each candidate. The release of the city intimation slip is aimed at ensuring that every candidate is well informed about their exam city well in advance. The entrance examination will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on the scheduled date.

Candidates who face any difficulty while downloading their advance city intimation slip can reach out to the NTA’s help desk through the contact numbers or email address provided on the official website.