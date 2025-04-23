CLAT 2025

CLAT 2025 Hearing Today - Delhi HC to Pass Verdict on Pleas Over UG Exam Questionnaire

PTI
Posted on 23 Apr 2025
10:16 AM

File Image

Summary
The Delhi High Court is scheduled to pronounce on Wednesday its order on a batch of petitions alleging certain errors in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) UG-2025 questionnaire.
According to the cause list uploaded on the court's website, a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela will pass the verdict on April 23 at 2:30 pm.

The court on April 9 concluded hearing the lawyers for petitioner aspirants, who appeared in the exam in December 2024, and Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) and reserved its order.

The court had heard arguments on the questions which are under challenge in the petitions.

It is yet to hear the petitions which have challenged certain questions in CLAT PG- 2025.

The common law admission test (CLAT) determines admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in national law universities in the country.

Multiple pleas were filed in different high courts alleging several questions in the exam were wrong.

On February 6, the Supreme Court transferred all the petitions over the issue to the Delhi High Court for a "consistent adjudication".

The top court passed the direction on the transfer petitions of CNLUs.

The Delhi High Court had earlier said "suspense and anxiety" were not good for the aspirants and that it intended to complete hearing on the petitions at the earliest for the results to be declared.

There was an urgency in the petitions concerning the undergraduate examinations and the petitions for the post graduate course would be taken up separately, it had added.

Several students wanted the cases to be transferred to the Delhi High Court, saying it passed a favourable order for some petitioners by identifying errors in two questions of the CLAT-UG 2025 exam and directing the consortium to revise their results.

On December 20, 2024, a Delhi High Court's single judge bench directed the consortium to revise the result of CLAT-2025 over the errors in the answer key.

The single judge's verdict, which came on the plea of a CLAT aspirant, ruled the answers to two questions in the entrance test were wrong.

The plea challenged the answer key published by the consortium on December 7, 2024 while seeking a direction to declare correct answers to certain questions.

The single judge bench said the errors were "demonstrably clear" and "shutting a blind eye" would amount to injustice.

While the aspirant challenged the single judge's order which refused his prayer over the other two questions, the consortium also moved the division bench of the Delhi High Court against the single judge's decision.

On December 24, 2024, the division bench refused to pass any interim order after prima facie finding no error with the single judge's order over the two questions and said the consortium was free to declare the results in terms of the judge's decision.

The CLAT, 2025 for admissions in five-year LLB courses in NLUs was held on December 1 and results were declared on December 7, 2024.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 23 Apr 2025
10:17 AM
CLAT 2025 Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Delhi High Court Hearing CLAT
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality