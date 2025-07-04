CUET UG 2025

CUET UG Result 2025 to be Out Today - Check Updates Before Final Declaration

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jul 2025
09:21 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to officially publish the result of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 today, July 4.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to officially publish the result of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 today, July 4.

Candidates were initially provided with the provisional answer key on June 17 and were given until June 20, 2025, to raise objections. The submitted challenges were then reviewed by a panel of experts, following which the corresponding answer key was updated and published, with 27 questions removed by NTA. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and declared on the official website today.

Additionally, in a significant move to address student concerns and enhance exam flexibility, NTA officially revised the exam pattern for the Accountancy subject and allowed a retake option for examinees who appeared for the paper from May 13 to May 16. The candidates could either retain their existing scores or choose to reappear for the revised version of the paper, which was held from June 2 to June 4, 2025.

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to check the result;

  • Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.
  • Log in with your unique credentials.
  • View the result displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print a copy for future reference.

Last updated on 04 Jul 2025
09:22 AM
CUET UG 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA) Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate Result
