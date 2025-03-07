NEET UG 2025 Registration Closes Today - Check Key Application Changes

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 today, March 7, 2025, at 11.50 PM. The test is scheduled for May 4, 2025, and will be conducted offline (pen-and-paper mode) in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 today, March 7, 2025, at 11.50 PM. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can complete their registration on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The application process, which began on February 7, allows aspiring medical students to secure their chance to appear for the entrance exam. This year, candidates can now select up to three cities for their exam centre, instead of the previous two-city option, which should be selected in order of preference while filling out the application form.

In a recent notification, NTA urged candidates not to wait until the last moment to complete their applications. To avoid technical issues or last-minute rush, candidates are advised to submit their forms well in advance. Delays in submission could lead to application failures due to heavy website traffic.

The test is scheduled for May 4, 2025, and will be conducted offline (pen-and-paper mode) in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. Unlike previous years, the optional Section B has been removed. The additional time and optional questions, which were introduced during the COVID phase, will no longer be available.The exam duration will be 180 minutes (3 hours), and candidates will have to attempt 180 questions in total with 90 questions in Biology, and 45 questions each in Physics and Chemistry.

The tentative date for the result announcement is June 14, 2025.