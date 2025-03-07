NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Registration Closes Today - Check Key Application Changes

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 Mar 2025
15:06 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 today, March 7, 2025, at 11.50 PM.
The test is scheduled for May 4, 2025, and will be conducted offline (pen-and-paper mode) in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 today, March 7, 2025, at 11.50 PM. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can complete their registration on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The application process, which began on February 7, allows aspiring medical students to secure their chance to appear for the entrance exam. This year, candidates can now select up to three cities for their exam centre, instead of the previous two-city option, which should be selected in order of preference while filling out the application form.

WB NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out - Check Dates and Eligibility
WB NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out - Check Dates and Eligibility
ADRE Result 2025 Out for Assam Grade 3, Grade 4 Posts - Link and Qualifying Criteria
ADRE Result 2025 Out for Assam Grade 3, Grade 4 Posts - Link and Qualifying Criteria

In a recent notification, NTA urged candidates not to wait until the last moment to complete their applications. To avoid technical issues or last-minute rush, candidates are advised to submit their forms well in advance. Delays in submission could lead to application failures due to heavy website traffic.

The test is scheduled for May 4, 2025, and will be conducted offline (pen-and-paper mode) in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. Unlike previous years, the optional Section B has been removed. The additional time and optional questions, which were introduced during the COVID phase, will no longer be available.The exam duration will be 180 minutes (3 hours), and candidates will have to attempt 180 questions in total with 90 questions in Biology, and 45 questions each in Physics and Chemistry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tentative date for the result announcement is June 14, 2025.

Last updated on 07 Mar 2025
15:08 PM
NEET UG 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET-UG)
Similar stories
SSC CHSL 2024

SSC CHSL 2024 Final Answer Key Out: Steps to Download Now

Bar Council of India (BCI)

Bar Council of India will soon release AIBE 19 results 2024- Read latest updates

WB NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out - Check Dates and Eligibilit. . .

JKCET 2025

JKCET 2025: Online applications begins at jkbopee.gov.in- Know last date to apply her. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC CHSL 2024

SSC CHSL 2024 Final Answer Key Out: Steps to Download Now

Bar Council of India (BCI)

Bar Council of India will soon release AIBE 19 results 2024- Read latest updates

WB NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out - Check Dates and Eligibilit. . .

JKCET 2025

JKCET 2025: Online applications begins at jkbopee.gov.in- Know last date to apply her. . .

WB SET 2025

27th WB SET Exam Date Announced! Key Details on Eligibility, Papers & Exam Pattern

Assam Direct Recruitment Exam

ADRE Result 2025 Out for Assam Grade 3, Grade 4 Posts - Link and Qualifying Criteria

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality