NEET UG 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Today - Know NTA's Guidelines

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conclude the application correction process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 today, March 11 (11.50 PM). Candidates who need to make changes to their submitted application forms can do so via the official website (neet.nta.nic.in).

Candidates can only edit specific fields in the application form, as outlined by NTA.

Editable Fields for NEET UG 2025

The list below outlines the fields that can be modified:

Class X/XII/ Equivalent details

State of Eligibility

Signature

Category

Sub-category/PwBD

Number of Attempts in NEET UG

Exam City Selection

Medium of Examination

Father’s Name and Qualification/Occupation or Mother’s Name and Qualification/Occupation (only a single field among these can be edited)

Candidates must carefully review their forms and make necessary corrections. The correction window is a one-time opportunity for candidates to rectify any errors and update their information. Students must complete all modifications by the specified deadline, as no further changes will be allowed afterward.

The NEET UG 2025 examination will be conducted on May 4, 2025. Candidates will receive their admit cards a few days prior to the exam. Detailed information about the city intimation slip, answer keys, and recorded responses will be announced by NTA later on the official website.