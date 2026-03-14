NCET 2026: NTA to Close Application Correction Today; Expands ITEP Offering Institutes List

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) will officially conclude the application correction process for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2026 today, March 14. The facility allows applicants to modify specific details in their submitted online application forms for the upcoming examination.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will officially conclude the application correction process for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2026 today, March 14. The facility allows applicants to modify specific details in their submitted online application forms for the upcoming examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on April 17, 2026.

All registered candidates are advised to log in to the official NCET portal and review the details submitted in their application forms. If any corrections are required, they must be completed within the given timeframe, as no further opportunity will be provided after the window closes.

The testing agency has clarified that certain details cannot be modified. These include the candidate’s registered mobile number, email address, permanent and present address, and the uploaded photograph. However, candidates are permitted to make changes in several other fields. Applicants can modify either their name, father’s name, or mother’s name, but only one of these fields can be edited.

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Candidates are also allowed to update all details related to their Class 10 and Class 12 or equivalent qualifications. Additionally, corrections can be made to personal information such as date of birth, gender, category, sub-category, and disability status, where applicable. Changes to the candidate’s signature can also be made if required.

Apart from personal and academic details, applicants can revise their preferred examination city and the medium of the examination. Candidates may also add or edit the subjects or test papers they wish to appear for, along with modifications to their selected university, programme, or course choices.

The agency has further stated that candidates who initially registered using an identity document other than Aadhaar can update their identity details by providing Aadhaar information during the correction period.

NTA has emphasised that the correction facility is a one-time opportunity provided to prevent inconvenience to candidates. Once the revised details are submitted, the application form will be frozen, and no additional corrections will be permitted.

If the changes made result in an increase in the application fee, candidates will be required to pay the additional amount through online payment methods such as credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

Meanwhile, the list of institutions approved by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) to offer the ITEP programme has been expanded. The number of participating universities and institutions has increased from 223 to 284, and the updated list is available on the official NCET website. Candidates can also revise their choice of university, institution, or course during the correction window.

NCET 2026 will be held for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) offered by selected Central and State universities and institutions across India. The participating institutions include prestigious establishments such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs), and several government colleges. The programme will be offered for the academic session 2026-27.

Applicants are advised to regularly check the official websites nta.ac.in and exams.nta.nic.in/ncet for the latest updates related to the examination.