NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026 Application Correction Deadline Today; Check All Editable Fields

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Mar 2026
10:48 AM

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Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 application correction window today, March 14.
Candidates who have already submitted their application forms can edit specific details through the official portal.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 application correction window today, March 14.

Candidates who have already submitted their application forms can edit specific details through the official portal, neet.nta.nic.in. NTA opened the edit facility for the NEET UG 2026 application forms on March 12.

Through the correction facility, candidates can modify or update specific details in their application forms. The testing agency has clarified that applicants will be allowed to change either the father’s details or the mother’s details, including name, qualification, and occupation. However, candidates can edit only one of these two sets of information.

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In addition, several other fields can be modified or updated during the correction period. These include educational qualification details for Class 10 and Class 12, the state or union territory from which the candidate has passed or is appearing in the Class 12 or equivalent examination, and the category or sub-category, including PwD status. Candidates can also update their signature and specify the number of attempts made in the NEET UG examination.

The National Testing Agency has also allowed candidates to change certain details related to their addresses. Based on the permanent and present address information, applicants can revise their preferred examination city and the medium of the examination.

Furthermore, candidates who initially registered using an identity proof other than Aadhaar will be permitted to edit their identity details during the correction window.

Candidates are advised to carefully review all the information in their application forms and make necessary corrections before the deadline. Since the correction facility will close on March 14, applicants will not be given another opportunity to modify their details afterward.

The NEET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 3, 2026. The national-level medical entrance examination will take place in offline mode using the pen-and-paper format. According to the schedule, the test will be held in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM at examination centres across the country.

As in previous years, the NEET UG examination is expected to be conducted in 13 languages to accommodate candidates from different linguistic backgrounds. These include English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Those appearing for NEET UG 2026 should regularly check the official website for updates regarding admit cards and examination guidelines.

Last updated on 14 Mar 2026
10:49 AM
NEET UG 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) applications
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