CUET UG 2026 Answer Key - How to Submit Objections? NTA Releases Detailed Guidelines

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the answer key challenge facility for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. Along with the answer key, the agency has also made available the question papers and recorded responses of candidates through the official CUET portal.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the answer key challenge facility for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026, enabling candidates to review their performance and raise objections against the provisional answer key. Along with the answer key, the agency has also made available the question papers and recorded responses of candidates through the official CUET portal (cuet.nta.nic.in).

Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can log in to the official website using their application credentials to access the provisional answer key and supporting documents.

CUET UG 2026 was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple examination centres in India and abroad. The examination took place between May 11 and May 31, followed by additional sessions held on June 6 and June 7.

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Candidates who identify discrepancies in the provisional answer key can submit challenges within the timeline prescribed by the agency. The answer key objection window will remain open until June 11, 2026, at 10 PM. Candidates must also complete the payment process for their challenges by 11.50 PM on the same day. NTA has clarified that objections submitted without successful fee payment will not be considered for review.

To challenge an answer, candidates are required to visit the official CUET website and log in using their application number and password. After accessing the answer key challenge section, they can review the provisional answer key and their recorded responses, select the questions they wish to challenge, upload relevant supporting documents or explanations where required, pay the prescribed fee, and submit the objection. Candidates are advised to save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

The agency has fixed a processing fee of ₹200 per question challenged. The fee is non-refundable and can be paid through online modes such as credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI. NTA has further clarified that challenges submitted through any mode other than the prescribed online payment methods will not be accepted.

Once the challenge window closes, all objections received from candidates will be examined by a panel of subject experts. If any challenge is found to be valid, the provisional answer key will be revised accordingly. The revised answer key will then be applied uniformly to all candidates wherever relevant before the final result is prepared.

NTA has stated that candidates will not receive individual notifications regarding whether their objections have been accepted or rejected. Instead, the final answer key released after expert evaluation will reflect all approved changes and will be treated as final for the purpose of result preparation.

Find the direct challenge window link here.