JEE Main 2026: Session 2 Exam Dates Revised! Onscreen Calculator Introduced

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially revised the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exam schedule. As per the latest information brochure, the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exams will now be conducted from April 2 to 9, 2026, instead of the earlier announced dates of April 1 to 10, 2026.

According to the updated timeline, the JEE Main Session 1 result will be declared on February 12, while the Session 2 result will be announced on April 20, 2026. The first session registration is currently ongoing and will conclude on November 27, with the exams scheduled between January 21 to 30, 2026.

In a significant update for this year’s aspirants, NTA has also introduced an onscreen standard calculator for the first time in JEE Main 2026. This feature will allow candidates to perform basic mathematical operations such as square roots, percentages, and other standard calculations directly during the exam. However, the use of physical calculators remains strictly prohibited, and candidates found carrying one will face disqualification for using unfair means.

The JEE Main 2026 will continue to be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode for BE/BTech papers, while the BArch Paper 2 drawing test will be conducted offline on A4 sheets. Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will consist of two sections—Section A with multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and Section B requiring candidates to enter numerical answers. Negative marking will apply in both sections.

With these updates, the NTA aims to enhance exam fairness and accessibility, ensuring that candidates can focus on conceptual understanding while adapting to modern digital tools during JEE Main 2026.