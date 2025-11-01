JEE Mains 2026 Registration Begins for Session 1: Link and Detailed Exam Schedule by NTA

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially begun the much-awaited registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1. Interested candidates can apply on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in - till November 27, 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially begun the much-awaited registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1. The exam serves as the gateway for admission to BTech, BArch, and BPlanning programmes across NITs, IIITs, and other top engineering institutes in India. Interested candidates can apply on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in - till November 27, 2025.

As per the official notification, JEE Main 2026 will be conducted in two sessions - Session 1 from January 21 to 30, 2026, and Session 2 from April 1 to 10, 2026. The examination will be held in computer-based mode across multiple cities in India and abroad. Session 1 results are expected to be declared by February 12, 2026.

Session 1 Schedule

Paper 1 (BE/BTech) - 9 AM to Noon and 3 PM to 6 PM

Paper 2A (B Arch) - 9 AM to Noon

Paper 2B (B Plan) - 9 AM to Noon

Steps to Register for JEE Main 2026

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the ‘Registration for JEE (Main)-2026 Session 1’ link.

Register using basic contact details and generate login credentials.

Fill in the application form with academic and personal details.

Upload a passport-size photograph and signature.

Pay the prescribed fee and submit the form.

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

The NTA has also announced plans to increase the number of examination cities to ensure greater accessibility, especially for PwD and PwBD candidates. Meanwhile, the CBSE has aligned the 2026 board exam timetable to avoid any clash with JEE Main dates, ensuring convenience for students appearing in both exams.

Find the direct registration link here.