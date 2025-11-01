RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for 2569 Posts; Link and Key Dates

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially commenced the registration process for RRB Junior Engineer (JE) Recruitment 2025. Candidates can apply through the official website - rrbapply.gov.in - till November 30, 2025.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially commenced the registration process for RRB Junior Engineer (JE) Recruitment 2025, inviting applications for 2,569 vacancies across various posts, including Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant. Candidates can apply through the official website - rrbapply.gov.in - till November 30, 2025.

Candidates can register either through their RRB account credentials or by using their Aadhaar-linked mobile number. The board clarified that those who have already created an RRB account for any notification issued in 2024 or 2025 need not register again and can log in using their existing credentials.

Steps to Apply

Visit the official website at rrbapply.gov.in.

Click on the application link under the relevant advertisement (CEN05/2025).

Log in with the required details.

Fill out the application fee and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the examination fee.

Review and submit the form.

Applicants will be allowed to select only one RRB and indicate preferences for railway zones and posts. The selection process will begin with a computer-based test (CBT), followed by document verification and medical examination. Shortlisting will be done RRB-wise at a 1:1 ratio against available vacancies.

The exam fee is ₹500 for general category candidates, while those belonging to SC, ST, PwBD, ex-servicemen, female, transgender, minority, or EBC categories need to pay ₹250.

The RRB advised applicants to fill in all details carefully, as once an account is created, the mobile number and email ID cannot be modified.

Find the direct application link here.