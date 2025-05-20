CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 Exams Ongoing - NTA Revises Paper Pattern! Check Key Changes

Our Correspondent
Posted on 20 May 2025
13:30 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially revised the exam pattern for the Accountancy subject in the ongoing Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2025.
This important update, which introduces an optional unit in the Accountancy paper, will be implemented from May 22, 2025, onwards.

In a significant move to address student concerns and enhance exam flexibility, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially revised the exam pattern for the Accountancy subject in the ongoing Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2025. This important update, which introduces an optional unit in the Accountancy paper, will be implemented from May 22, 2025, onwards.

The decision follows feedback received from students who appeared in the initial phases of the CUET UG 2025, particularly between May 13 and May 16, 2025, citing concerns over the rigid paper structure. In response, NTA, in consultation with academic experts, made swift adjustments to ensure fairness and parity for all candidates.

Key Changes

Optional Unit in Accountancy Paper

The major revision involves Unit V — Computerised Accounting Systems, which has now been made optional. Under the updated exam pattern, candidates can choose between attempting questions from Unit V or an alternative unit, depending on their academic preparation and comfort level.

This update is particularly beneficial for students from schools or regions where exposure to computerised accounting is limited, allowing them to attempt sections better aligned with their syllabus and expertise.

Retake Opportunity for Earlier Candidates

NTA has announced a retake option for students who appeared for the Accountancy paper from May 13 to May 16, 2025. These candidates can either retain their existing scores or choose to reappear for the revised version of the Accountancy paper.

Eligible students are required to confirm their decision through the official CUET UG website within the stipulated window.

Besides the Accountancy revision, the NTA reaffirmed that all CUET UG 2025 exams will continue in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Additionally, optional questions have been removed from all subjects this year, aligning CUET with other national-level entrance tests.

Students must follow the official CUET UG website for any further updates or clarifications.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 20 May 2025
13:31 PM
CUET UG 2025 Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate exam pattern
