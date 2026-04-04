UGC NET Dec 2025 Final Answer Key Released Amid Controversy Over History Paper - Direct Link

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the UGC NET December 2025 examination in compliance with an order issued by the Delhi High Court. The move comes after the court intervened in response to concerns raised by candidates regarding alleged discrepancies in the History paper.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the UGC NET December 2025 examination in compliance with an order issued by the Delhi High Court. The move comes after the court intervened in response to concerns raised by candidates regarding alleged discrepancies in the History paper.

The controversy emerged following the conduct of the UGC NET December 2025 cycle, held between December 2025 and January 2026, when several candidates flagged errors in the History paper. Aspirants claimed that as many as nine questions and two translated items contained inaccuracies. Although objections were reportedly submitted after the release of the provisional answer key on January 14, candidates alleged that no clarification was provided before the declaration of results on February 4.

The matter reached the High Court after a candidate, Kartikey Kahol, filed a petition stating that he had narrowly missed qualifying for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) by just two marks due to allegedly incorrect answer options. During the hearing, the court observed that certain answer choices were strikingly similar, potentially leading to confusion among examinees.

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Taking note of these concerns, the court directed the NTA to award two additional marks to the petitioner, which subsequently enabled him to qualify for the JRF. Recognising that the issue could affect a broader pool of candidates—over 60,000 aspirants had appeared for the History paper—the court further instructed the NTA to constitute an expert committee to examine the disputed questions in detail.

In compliance with the directive, the NTA has now published the final answer key after reviewing the concerns flagged during the legal proceedings. The key is expected to ensure greater transparency and fairness in the evaluation process, particularly for candidates affected by the alleged discrepancies.

Steps to Check Final Answer Key

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the final answer key link on the homepage.

The answer key will be displayed in PDF format.

Check and download the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the updated answer key and follow official notifications for any further updates related to results or revisions.

Find the direct answer key link here.