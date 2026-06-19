NEET UG Re-Test 2026 on June 21: Fresh Biometric Verification Rules Announced for Examinees!

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a fresh set of instructions regarding biometric verification for candidates appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 re-exam. The latest guidelines form part of enhanced security arrangements being implemented to ensure the integrity and smooth conduct of the examination.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a fresh set of instructions regarding biometric verification for candidates appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, 2026. The latest guidelines form part of enhanced security arrangements being implemented to ensure the integrity and smooth conduct of the examination.

According to the agency, all candidates appearing for the re-examination will be required to undergo biometric verification after completing the mandatory frisking process and before entering the examination hall. The verification procedure has been made a compulsory component of the entry process and is aimed at strengthening candidate authentication at examination centres.

The biometric verification exercise will include fingerprint scanning as well as facial recognition checks. Through these measures, the agency seeks to ensure that only authorised candidates are permitted to take the examination. However, NTA has clarified that genuine candidates will not be denied the opportunity to appear for the test if biometric verification cannot be completed because of technical or unavoidable issues.

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The agency explained that biometric authentication may occasionally fail due to several reasons, including malfunctioning devices, poor-quality biometric records, connectivity disruptions with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) servers, or physical conditions that prevent candidates from providing biometric details. In such circumstances, candidates will still be allowed to sit for the examination.

Candidates facing these issues will be required to submit a written undertaking at their examination centre. The centre superintendent will provide the prescribed format for the undertaking. This provision has been introduced to ensure that technical difficulties do not adversely affect a candidate’s ability to appear for the examination.

NTA has further stated that candidates will not be interrupted during the examination for biometric processing. If verification cannot be completed before the commencement of the test, the process may be carried out after the examination concludes. The agency emphasized that all procedures will be conducted in a manner that does not disrupt the examination experience of candidates.

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be held from 2 PM to 5.15 PM. Candidates eligible for compensatory time under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories will be permitted to continue the examination until 6.20 PM. The agency has confirmed that all examination-related formalities will be carried out in accordance with the established guidelines and procedures.

NTA has urged candidates to cooperate fully with centre officials, invigilators, and security personnel throughout the verification process. The agency also issued a warning that refusal to undergo biometric verification without a valid and documented reason will be treated as a violation of examination regulations. Such cases may invite action under the provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Those seeking further clarification regarding the biometric verification process or any other aspect of the examination can contact the NTA helpdesk through the communication channels specified in the official notification.

Read the official notice here.