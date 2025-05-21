NCET Answer Key 2025 Out - Raise Objections by May 22; Check Marking Scheme by NTA

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now access the answer key, question paper, and individual response sheet through the official portal at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now access the answer key, question paper, and individual response sheet through the official portal at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET.

The answer key challenge window will remain functional till May 22 (11.50 PM).

The NCET 2025 exam was conducted on April 29, 2025, in two shifts across various centres nationwide, with 54,470 candidates participating. The entrance exam is a gateway for students seeking admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) offered by central and state universities, IITs, NITs, RIEs, and other participating government institutions.

How to Raise Objections

Students who are not satisfied with one or more responses provided in the provisional answer key can challenge it by logging into the official NCET portal using their application number and date of birth. To raise an objection, candidates are required to pay a processing fee of ₹200 per question challenged.

The official notification clearly states, “No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.”

Marking Scheme

Candidates can estimate their probable scores using the official NCET 2025 marking scheme. For each correct answer, examinees will receive four marks. One mark will be deducted for every incorrect/wrong response. No marks will be awarded for unanswered or marked-for-review questions.

In instances where multiple options are later found to be correct for a single question, candidates selecting any one of the correct options will be awarded full marks for that question.

After reviewing the objections, NTA will release the final answer key and the NCET 2025 result. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NCET website for further updates on result announcements, scorecards, and the counselling process.