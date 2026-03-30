JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card Out for Paper 1 Exams - Check Link and Guidelines by NTA

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Mar 2026
10:03 AM

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Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2.
Registered and eligible candidates can now download their admit cards by visiting the official portal.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2, enabling candidates to access their hall tickets ahead of the April examination schedule through the official JEE Main website (jeemain.nta.nic.in).

Registered and eligible candidates can now download their admit cards by visiting the official portal and logging into their candidate dashboard using their application number and password. The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall and must be preserved carefully.

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To download the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit card, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the admit card link for Session 2, and enter their login credentials. Once displayed, the document should be downloaded and saved for future use. It is advisable to take a printout to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

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Candidates scheduled to appear for exams on April 2 and April 4, 2026, can access their admit cards. Meanwhile, hall tickets for exams scheduled on April 5, 6, 7, and 8 will be released subsequently. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the remaining admit cards.

The admit card will include essential details such as the candidate’s name, date of birth, examination date and timing, allotted examination centre, and important exam-day instructions. Candidates must verify all details carefully after downloading the document.

Additionally, it is crucial to ensure that the QR code and barcode are clearly visible on the admit card. On the day of the examination, candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid government-issued photo ID and a passport-sized photograph. The ID proof should match the details submitted during the application process.

The NTA has also advised candidates to thoroughly read all instructions mentioned on the admit card and in the information bulletin, including subject-specific guidelines provided in the question paper. Strict adherence to these instructions is mandatory to ensure a smooth examination process.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 30 Mar 2026
10:04 AM
JEE Main 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Admit Card
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