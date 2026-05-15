Admit Card

RUHS Releases BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026; Exam on May 21

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 May 2026
18:01 PM

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Summary
Registered candidates can download their hall tickets through the official portal: RUHS Official Website
The RUHS BSc Nursing Examination 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2026

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences has released the admit card for the RUHS BSc Nursing Examination 2026 on its official website.

Registered candidates can download their hall tickets through the official portal: RUHS Official Website

To access the admit card, candidates will need to enter their RUHS application form number and date of birth.

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The RUHS BSc Nursing Examination 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2026.

The university has advised candidates to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid government-issued photo identity proof to the examination centre. Candidates without the required documents will not be permitted to enter the examination hall.

Applicants have also been instructed to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card, including examination date, reporting and examination centre details.

Last updated on 15 May 2026
18:02 PM
Admit Card Rajasthan University of Health Sciences BSc Nursing
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