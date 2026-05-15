MHT CET PCB Response Sheet, Provisional Answer Key 2026 OUT; Objection Window Open

Summary Candidates who appeared for the Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) examination can now access and download the response sheet and answer key through the official website: MHT CET Official Website The CET Cell has also activated the objection tracker facility for candidates wishing to challenge any answer mentioned in the provisional answer key. Students can raise objections till May 15, 2026

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has released the response sheet and provisional answer key for the MHT CET 2026 PCB stream examination.

Candidates who appeared for the Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) examination can now access and download the response sheet and answer key through the official website: MHT CET Official Website

The CET Cell has also activated the objection tracker facility for candidates wishing to challenge any answer mentioned in the provisional answer key. Students can raise objections till May 15, 2026.

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To submit objections, candidates are required to upload supporting academic documents and pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 per question challenged.

The response sheet and provisional answer key will help students estimate their probable scores ahead of the declaration of results. According to the official marking scheme, candidates will receive 2 marks for each correct answer in Biology and 1 mark each for Physics and Chemistry. There is no negative marking in the examination.

The MHT CET 2026 PCB examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in Pharmacy, Agriculture and other science-related programmes offered by colleges across Maharashtra.

MHT CET PCB 2026 Answer Key: Steps to Download

Visit the official MHT CET website. Click on the “Candidate Login” option. Enter the registered email ID and password. Open the “Answer Key” or “Objection Tracker” section. Download the response sheet PDF for reference.