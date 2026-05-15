Maharashtra government

MHT CET PCB Response Sheet, Provisional Answer Key 2026 OUT; Objection Window Open

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 May 2026
14:21 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) examination can now access and download the response sheet and answer key through the official website: MHT CET Official Website
The CET Cell has also activated the objection tracker facility for candidates wishing to challenge any answer mentioned in the provisional answer key. Students can raise objections till May 15, 2026

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has released the response sheet and provisional answer key for the MHT CET 2026 PCB stream examination.

Candidates who appeared for the Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) examination can now access and download the response sheet and answer key through the official website: MHT CET Official Website

The CET Cell has also activated the objection tracker facility for candidates wishing to challenge any answer mentioned in the provisional answer key. Students can raise objections till May 15, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

To submit objections, candidates are required to upload supporting academic documents and pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 per question challenged.

The response sheet and provisional answer key will help students estimate their probable scores ahead of the declaration of results. According to the official marking scheme, candidates will receive 2 marks for each correct answer in Biology and 1 mark each for Physics and Chemistry. There is no negative marking in the examination.

The MHT CET 2026 PCB examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in Pharmacy, Agriculture and other science-related programmes offered by colleges across Maharashtra.

MHT CET PCB 2026 Answer Key: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official MHT CET website.
  2. Click on the “Candidate Login” option.
  3. Enter the registered email ID and password.
  4. Open the “Answer Key” or “Objection Tracker” section.
  5. Download the response sheet PDF for reference.
Last updated on 15 May 2026
14:23 PM
Maharashtra government Answer Key MHT CET 2026
Similar stories
Vellore Institute of Technology

VITEEE 2026 Seat Allotment Result for BTech Admissions Out; Check Full Merit List

Law College

TNDALU Invites Applications for Five-Year Integrated Law Courses for 2026 Session; Im. . .

bseb

BSEB Extends OFSS Class 11 Admission Deadline Till May 18; Check List of Documents

National Testing Agency (NTA)

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Candidates Can Choose Preferred Centres; Exam Duration Extended

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Vellore Institute of Technology

VITEEE 2026 Seat Allotment Result for BTech Admissions Out; Check Full Merit List

Law College

TNDALU Invites Applications for Five-Year Integrated Law Courses for 2026 Session; Im. . .

bseb

BSEB Extends OFSS Class 11 Admission Deadline Till May 18; Check List of Documents

National Testing Agency (NTA)

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Candidates Can Choose Preferred Centres; Exam Duration Extended

WBPSC Recruitment

WBCS Prelims Exam 2024 Date Announced; Admit Card Release Date Out

WBJEEB

WBJEEB Releases WBJEE Admit Card 2026; Get Download Link Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality