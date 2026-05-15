Vellore Institute of Technology

VITEEE 2026 Seat Allotment Result for BTech Admissions Out; Check Full Merit List

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 May 2026
13:58 PM

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Summary
Candidates who participated in the counselling and choice filling process can check and download their seat allotment result through the official website: VIT Official Website
The seat allotment process is being conducted as part of the VITEEE 2026 Counselling, which is scheduled to take place in five phases

Vellore Institute of Technology has announced the seat allotment result for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination 2026 for admission to BTech programmes.

Candidates who participated in the counselling and choice filling process can check and download their seat allotment result through the official website: VIT Official Website

To access the allotment result, candidates are required to log in using their application number and password.

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The seat allotment process is being conducted as part of the VITEEE 2026 Counselling, which is scheduled to take place in five phases. According to the institute, the Phase 2 choice filling process will be conducted from May 19 to May 20, 2026.

Admissions and counselling allotments are being prepared on the basis of ranks secured by candidates in the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination 2026.

VITEEE Seat Allotment Result 2026: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official VIT website.
  2. Click on the “VITEEE Seat Allotment 2026” link on the homepage.
  3. Enter the application number, password and date of birth.
  4. Click on the submit button.
  5. The seat allotment result will appear on the screen.
  6. Download and print the allotment letter for future reference.

Candidates allotted seats in VIT campuses for BTech admissions will have to pay the seat acceptance fee within the stipulated deadline to confirm their admission.

Last updated on 15 May 2026
14:00 PM
Vellore Institute of Technology VITEEE 2026 VITEEE BTech
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