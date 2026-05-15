Indian Army Releases Agniveer Admit Card 2026 for CEE Examination; Recruitment for Multiple Categories

Summary Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets through the official website: Indian Army Official Website The Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2026 will be conducted from June 1 to June 15, 2026, at various examination centres across the country

The Indian Army has released the admit cards for the Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2026 conducted under the Agnipath Scheme recruitment programme.

Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets through the official website: Indian Army Official Website

The Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2026 will be conducted from June 1 to June 15, 2026, at various examination centres across the country.

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The recruitment examination is being held for multiple categories including Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Tradesman, Agniveer Tradesman GD Women Military Police and several other posts under the Agnipath scheme.

Candidates have been advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card after downloading it. Important information includes the candidate’s name, examination date, reporting time, examination centre, category details and examination guidelines.

In case of any discrepancy in the hall ticket, candidates should immediately contact the concerned authorities before the examination date.

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of the Indian Army. Click on the “Admit Card” link available on the homepage. Enter the required login credentials. Submit the details. Download the Agniveer Admit Card 2026. Take a printout for future reference.