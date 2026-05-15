SSC CGL 2025 Final Result Announced Along With Cutoff; Over 15,000 Candidates Selected

Summary Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can check their results and cutoff marks on the official portal: SSC Official Website As per the result notification, a total of 15,118 candidates have been selected for various posts

The Staff Selection Commission has announced the final results of the SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination 2025 on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can check their results and cutoff marks on the official portal: SSC Official Website

As per the result notification, a total of 15,118 candidates have been selected for various posts. The results of 106 candidates have been withheld due to administrative or eligibility-related reasons.

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The commission has clarified that no reserve or waiting list has been prepared. Any vacancies remaining unfilled due to non-joining of selected candidates will be carried forward to the next recruitment cycle.

The SSC also stated that detailed marks of both selected and non-selected candidates, along with the final answer key, will be published separately on the official website in due course.

The Tier-II examination for SSC CGL 2025 was conducted on January 18 and 19, 2026. Approximately 1,39,395 candidates who qualified in Tier I appeared for the Tier II examination.

Following the declaration of results, shortlisted candidates will undergo document verification and appointment procedures under the respective recruiting departments. Candidates who do not receive communication from their allocated department have been advised to contact the concerned authority directly.

The SSC further confirmed that the final answer key and detailed marks will be uploaded soon on its official website for candidate reference.