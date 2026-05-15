Kerala government

Kerala SSLC 2026 Results Announced; State Records 99.07% Pass Percentage, Toppers List Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 May 2026
15:26 PM

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Summary
The SSLC written examinations were conducted from March 5 to March 30, 2026, across 3,031 examination centres in Kerala
Among districts, Pathanamthitta emerged as the top-performing revenue district with a pass percentage of 99.72%, reflecting strong academic performance across the state

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations has announced the results of the Kerala SSLC Examination 2026 on Friday afternoon after completing final approval procedures for the publication of scores.

The results were declared by Principal Secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph along with senior officials from the General Education Department amid the ongoing administrative transition in the state.

The Kerala SSLC 2026 written examinations were conducted from March 5 to March 30, 2026, across 3,031 examination centres in the state. A total of 4,17,497 students had registered for the examination this year.

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Kerala SSLC Result 2026: Key Highlights

  • Overall pass percentage: 99.07%
  • Students with A+ in all subjects: 30,514
  • Girls with A+: 20,771
  • Boys with A+: 9,743
  • Girls’ pass percentage: 99.22%
  • Boys’ pass percentage: 98.93%

Among districts, Pathanamthitta emerged as the top-performing revenue district with a pass percentage of 99.72%, reflecting strong academic performance across the state. Lakshadweep also recorded a pass percentage of 97.67%.

The results indicate a continued high success rate for students in the Kerala SSLC Examination 2026, with consistent performance recorded across both urban and rural regions.

Last updated on 15 May 2026
15:27 PM
Kerala government Matric exam Kerala SSLC Results out
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