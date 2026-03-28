JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026: Students Can Request Reschedule for April 5 Exam Due to Easter; Last Date Today

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Mar 2026
11:15 AM

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Summary
The Government of India has agreed to allow rescheduling of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 for candidates who are unable to appear on April 5, which coincides with Easter Sunday.
The deadline to apply for the change of examination date has been set as March 28, 2026.

The Government of India has agreed to allow rescheduling of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 for candidates who are unable to appear on April 5, which coincides with Easter Sunday. The decision comes following concerns raised by members of the Christian community regarding the clash of exam dates with important religious observances during Holy Week.

The announcement was made by Suresh Gopi, Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum and Natural Gas, who stated that the issue had been taken up with the Centre for urgent consideration. The second phase of the JEE Main 2026 examination is scheduled between April 2 and April 10, with April 5 falling on a significant religious day.

The minister informed that he had written to Narendra Modi and Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, highlighting concerns raised by students and community representatives. The request was also supported by a formal representation submitted by Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos.

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Following these representations, the Union Education Minister reportedly confirmed that candidates unable to appear for the exam on April 5 would be given an option to request a change of date. Students seeking rescheduling must submit their details via email to jeemain.query@nta.ac.in.

The deadline to apply for the change of examination date has been set as March 28, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the process within the stipulated timeframe to avail of the alternative arrangement.

Earlier, the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council had urged authorities to reconsider the scheduling of national-level entrance examinations that coincide with key Christian religious observances such as Maundy Thursday and Easter Sunday.

Last updated on 28 Mar 2026
11:16 AM
JEE Main 2026 Easter Sunday Exam dates
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