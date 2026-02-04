JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Answer Key Out Now; Objection Schedule Revised by NTA

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 response sheet and provisional answer key for Paper I (BE/BTech). Candidates who appeared for the Session 1 examination held across multiple dates in January can now review their recorded responses and compare them with the officially proposed answers.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 response sheet and provisional answer key for Paper I (BE/BTech) on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the Session 1 examination held across multiple dates in January can now review their recorded responses and compare them with the officially proposed answers.

Candidates can access both the response sheet and the provisional answer key by logging in to the JEE Main portal using their application number along with their date of birth or password. The response sheet displays the questions attempted by the candidate and the option IDs selected during the examination, while the provisional answer key lists the correct answers as proposed by the NTA. Once logged in, candidates need to navigate to the Session 1 Response Sheet and Answer Key section on the dashboard and download the PDF files for reference.

The NTA has also opened the objection window for the provisional answer key.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates who find any discrepancies can raise challenges against the answers from February 4 to February 6, 2026. Initially, according to NTA’s post on X(formerly Twitter) handle, the answer key challenge window was supposed to remain functional from February 4 to 5, 2025. However, now another extra day has been added.

Objections must be submitted online through the official portal within the specified deadline, following the prescribed procedure. After the objection window closes, all challenges will be reviewed, and necessary corrections, if any, will be incorporated into the final answer key.

Based on the final answer key and the compiled response sheets, the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results are expected to be declared by February 12, 2026. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding result announcements and further processes.

By downloading the response sheet and provisional answer key, candidates can calculate their expected scores, analyse the questions they attempted, and assess their overall performance ahead of the official result declaration.

Find the direct link here.