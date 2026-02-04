WB NEET PG 2025: Round 3 Registration Ends Today, Revised Schedule Announced by WBMCC

Summary The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has announced the Round 3 revised for the West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2025. Following multiple extensions and suspensions, as per the updated timeline, the third round registration and fee payment process is set to finally conclude today, February 4.

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has announced the Round 3 revised for the West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2025. Following multiple extensions and suspensions, as per the updated timeline, the third round registration and fee payment process is set to finally conclude today, February 4, 2026. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so through the official WBMCC website.

The registration window will remain functional till 6 PM, with the fee payment deadline till midnight of the same day.

After successful registration and fee payment, candidates must undergo document verification, which is currently ongoing and will conclude on February 5, at designated colleges and time slots. Candidates are required to bring their original documents along with a self-attested photocopy for verification. Additionally, students who wish to surrender their second round allotted seats will be allowed to do so through the online portal by providing all the required documents until February 5 as well.

According to the latest counselling schedule published on February 2, WBMCC will release the list of successfully verified candidates and the seat matrix for the current round on February 6, following which the choice filling will open on the same day from 4 PM and will continue till midnight of February 8.

The allotment result for the third round will be published on February 11, 2026, post-4 PM.

The West Bengal NEET PG counselling process is held for admissions into MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes across government and private medical colleges in the state.

Find the full revised schedule here.