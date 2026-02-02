JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration Begins: Application Link, Schedule and Exam Dates

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the registration process for JEE Main 2026 Session 2. Eligible candidates aspiring for admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture programmes can apply online through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the last date to submit the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 application form is February 25 up to 9 PM. Candidates will be able to make the online payment of the application fee on the same day until 11.50 PM. Applications submitted without successful fee payment will not be considered complete.

The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 examination will be conducted from April 2 to April 9 in two shifts each day. The morning shift will be held from 9 AM to Noon, while the afternoon shift will take place from 3 PM to 6 PM. The entrance examination will be conducted in 13 languages, ensuring wider accessibility for candidates across the country.

For candidates applying for a single paper, the application fee structure varies by category. General category candidates are required to pay ₹1,000. Male candidates belonging to the General-EWS and OBC-NCL categories, along with female candidates of all categories, need to pay ₹800. Candidates from SC, ST, PwD and transgender categories are required to pay an application fee of ₹500.

As per the eligibility criteria prescribed for JEE Main 2026, candidates who have passed Class 12 or an equivalent qualifying examination within the last three years are eligible to apply. There is no upper age limit for appearing in the examination, allowing a wide range of aspirants to participate.

The JEE Main examination consists of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to BE and BTech programmes, while Paper 2 is meant for candidates seeking admission to BArch and BPlanning courses. The NTA has retained the revised exam pattern introduced earlier, under which optional questions in Section B of both papers have been removed.

To apply for JEE Main 2026 Session 2, candidates must visit the official website and click on the registration link for Session II. After completing the registration process, candidates need to log in using their credentials, fill in the application form with accurate details, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee. Once submitted, candidates are advised to download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official NTA JEE website for the latest updates related to admit cards, exam city intimation slips and other important announcements concerning JEE Main 2026 Session 2.

Find the direct application link here.