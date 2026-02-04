APSCHE Begins AP EAPCET 2026 Registration Today; Exam Scheduled for May 12–20

Summary Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in The computer-based examination is scheduled to be held from May 12 to May 20 for the academic year 2026–27

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the registration process for AP EAPCET 2026 for admissions into engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programmes. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2026 will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Hyderabad.

The computer-based examination is scheduled to be held from May 12 to May 20 for the academic year 2026–27.