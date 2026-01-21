NTA

NTA Releases CMAT 2026 Admit Card Ahead of January 25 Exam; Direct Link Inside

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026 admit card today, January 21. Registered candidates can download their CMAT hall ticket from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

The CMAT 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 25. To access the admit card, candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth.

CMAT is a national-level management entrance exam conducted by NTA for admission to MBA and PGDM courses across India. Last year, 74,012 candidates registered for CMAT, out of which 63,145 appeared, marking an attendance rate of 85.32%.

CMAT Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

1. Go to the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/

2. Click on the "Release of Admit Cards for the candidates of CMAT 2026"

3. Enter a valid application number and date of birth

4. Click on the “Submit” button

5. CMAT hall ticket 2026 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the admit card and take a printout of it for your future use

BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality