NTA

NTA Issues JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Slips for Kuwait, Dubai Candidates; Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Mar 2026
12:42 PM

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Summary
Candidates can access the slips through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, by logging in with their application number and password
According to officials, arrangements for candidates in Bahrain are still being finalised in coordination with the Indian Embassy

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the city intimation slips for candidates registered in Kuwait and Dubai for the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2. Candidates can access the slips through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, by logging in with their application number and password.

According to officials, arrangements for candidates in Bahrain are still being finalised in coordination with the Indian Embassy. The agency is expected to release further updates once the process is complete.

The city intimation slip provides key details such as the allotted exam city, reporting time, and important instructions for candidates. However, the NTA clarified that this document is not the admit card. The admit card for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 is yet to be released and is expected approximately three to four days prior to the examination.

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JEE Main 2026 Session 2 will be conducted in computer-based mode from April 2 to April 8 across centres in India and 15 cities abroad. As per the schedule, the BE and BTech (Paper 1) examinations will take place on April 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8, while the BArch and BPlanning (Paper 2A and 2B) exams are scheduled for April 7.

Earlier, the NTA had released the city intimation slips for other candidates on March 21.

Candidates seeking to request a change in their allotted examination city can contact the NTA helpline or submit a request via email, as per the official notification.

Last updated on 26 Mar 2026
14:34 PM
NTA JEE Main 2026 JEE Main city allotment
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