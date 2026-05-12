CEE Kerala Declares KEAM 2026 Results; Merit List, Cut-off Released For Engineering, Medical

Summary Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical entrance examination can now access and download their scorecards online KEAM is conducted annually for admissions to engineering, architecture and medical-related courses offered by institutions across Kerala

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations Kerala has announced the KEAM 2026 results on its official website- cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical entrance examination can now access and download their scorecards online.

To check the result, candidates need to log in to the official portal using their application number and password. The KEAM 2026 scorecard is available through the candidate login section on CEE Kerala Candidate Portal.

The scorecard contains important details including the candidate’s name, application number, normalised score, qualifying status and category information. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the scorecard after downloading it.

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KEAM is conducted annually for admissions to engineering, architecture and medical-related courses offered by institutions across Kerala. The result declaration marks the beginning of the admission and counselling process for the 2026 academic session.

Students are advised to keep a printed copy of the scorecard for future admission procedures and counselling rounds.