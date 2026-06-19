UGC NET June 2026: Scribe Registration Portal Opens Following Admit Card Release

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the online facility for submitting scribe details for candidates appearing in the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 examination. The registration option has been specifically enabled for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the online facility for submitting scribe details for candidates appearing in the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 examination. The facility is available for eligible candidates who wish to avail themselves of the scribe provision during the examination.

According to the latest notification, eligible applicants can submit their scribe-related information through the official UGC NET website (ugcnet.nta.nic.in). The online window has been opened and will remain available until June 20, 2026, up to 5 PM.

The registration option has been specifically enabled for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates who are entitled to receive scribe assistance as per the examination guidelines. Once the details are submitted successfully, the information will be reflected in the candidate’s application records and confirmation page.

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The UGC NET June 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, and 30. The test will be held in two shifts each day.

Applicants appearing for the examination can now download their admit cards from the official website using their application number, password, and security pin. The admit card will contain details such as the examination date, shift timing, reporting schedule, and allotted examination centre.

How to Submit UGC NET 2026 Scribe Details?

Candidates eligible for the scribe facility can complete the registration process through the official portal by logging in with their credentials. After accessing the candidate dashboard, applicants need to select the “Portal for Submitting Scribe Details” option available on the homepage. PwD and PwBD candidates can then choose the appropriate scribe option, enter the required information, and submit the details. Once completed, the submitted information will be displayed under the “View Application Form” section as well as on the confirmation page.

UGC NET is conducted twice every year to determine the eligibility of candidates for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes offered by universities and higher education institutions across the country.