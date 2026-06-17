UGC NET 2026

UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card OUT! Direct Hall Ticket Download Link for All Exams Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jun 2026
09:20 AM

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Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially issued the admit cards for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 session.
Candidates scheduled to appear for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official UGC NET website (ugcnet.nta.nic.in).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially issued the admit cards for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 session today, June 17. Candidates scheduled to appear for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official UGC NET website (ugcnet.nta.nic.in). The hall tickets have been issued for all examination dates scheduled between June 22 and June 30, 2026.

The UGC NET June 2026 examination will be conducted at various examination centres across the country on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, and 30. The examination serves as a crucial eligibility test for candidates aspiring to qualify for Assistant Professor positions, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges.

Prior to the release of the admit cards, NTA had informed candidates about their allotted examination city and examination date through the Advance City Intimation Slip issued on June 10, 2026. The city intimation slip was provided to help candidates make necessary travel and logistical arrangements ahead of the examination.

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Apart from the admit card, candidates are also required to download the undertaking form available on the official website. NTA has advised all applicants to carefully read the instructions mentioned in the admit card and ensure compliance with examination guidelines before reporting to the test centre.

The agency has also provided support for candidates who may face difficulties while downloading their admit cards or notice discrepancies in the information printed on them. In such cases, candidates can contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or send their queries through email to the designated support address provided by the agency.

NTA has urged all candidates to regularly monitor the official UGC NET website for the latest announcements, examination-related updates, and any additional instructions issued before the conduct of the examination.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 17 Jun 2026
09:28 AM
UGC NET 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) UGC NET Admit Card
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