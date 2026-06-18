QS World University Rankings 2027: IIT Delhi Retains Top Spot Among Indian Institutions; Complete List Here

Summary The latest rankings indicate a strong overall performance by Indian higher education institutions, with 26 universities improving their positions, nine maintaining their rankings, 15 recording a decline and two entering the rankings for the first time IIT Delhi's improved standing was driven by significant gains in key performance indicators

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has emerged as India's highest-ranked institution in the QS World University Rankings 2027, retaining the position for the second consecutive year and improving its global ranking to 118th from 123rd last year.

The latest rankings indicate a strong overall performance by Indian higher education institutions, with 26 universities improving their positions, nine maintaining their rankings, 15 recording a decline and two entering the rankings for the first time. The rankings assessed more than 1,500 institutions across 106 countries and territories.

IIT Delhi's improved standing was driven by significant gains in key performance indicators. The institute climbed 11 places to rank 39th globally in employer reputation, while its position in the employment outcomes category improved by 60 places, reflecting strong industry recognition and graduate employability.

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Meanwhile, IIT Bombay, which had previously been India's highest-ranked institution, slipped to 134th position globally from 129th last year. The institute had also witnessed a decline in the previous edition of the rankings.

Among the biggest gainers, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) recorded the sharpest improvement among Indian universities, rising 94 places to secure the 597th position globally. BITS Pilani also posted a notable jump, climbing 93 spots to rank 575th.

Shoolini University emerged as another strong performer, moving up 51 positions to reach 452nd globally and securing a place among India's top 10 ranked institutions.

The rankings also highlighted growing regional diversity in higher education performance. Universities in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Delhi achieved their highest-ever positions in this year's edition, signalling broader progress across the country's academic landscape.

One of the standout performances came from the University of Mumbai, which climbed 70 places to rank 25th globally in the employment outcomes indicator, reflecting the institution's growing success in preparing graduates for the workforce.

The QS data further revealed the increasing prominence of non-IIT institutions in international rankings. The number of ranked non-IIT universities has risen significantly from seven in 2017 to 43 in 2027. Additionally, 13 of the 18 Indian universities that achieved their highest-ever rankings this year are non-IIT institutions.

The latest results underscore the expanding global footprint of Indian higher education, with universities making gains in employability, academic reputation and international competitiveness while broadening representation beyond the country's premier engineering institutes.