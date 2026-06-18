Planning to Study Abroad? SAT 2026 Registration Underway; Check Exam Dates, Application Deadlines

Summary The College Board has officially opened registrations for SAT 2026. Candidates can complete the registration process through the official College Board portal (satsuite.collegeboard.org).

The College Board has officially opened registrations for SAT 2026, providing students aspiring to pursue undergraduate studies at international universities an opportunity to begin their application journey. Candidates can complete the registration process through the official College Board portal (satsuite.collegeboard.org). The first registration window is currently open for the August 2026 examination, with the deadline set for August 7.

The SAT remains one of the most widely accepted standardised tests for undergraduate admissions worldwide. More than 4,000 colleges and universities across various countries consider SAT scores as part of their admission process. As students prepare for higher education opportunities abroad, the opening of SAT 2026 registrations marks an important milestone in the application cycle for the academic year 2026-27.

The first SAT 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 22, 2026. Candidates intending to appear for this test must complete their registration by August 7. The College Board has also announced the complete SAT testing calendar for the remainder of 2026, allowing students to plan their preparation and university application timelines well in advance.

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According to the official schedule, the second SAT examination will be held on September 12, 2026, with registrations closing on August 28. The October session is scheduled for October 3, and candidates must register by September 18. The November examination will take place on November 7, while registrations for the same will close on October 23. The final SAT of the calendar year is scheduled for December 5, with the registration deadline set for November 20.

Unlike many competitive examinations, the SAT does not prescribe any minimum or maximum age limit. Students currently studying in Classes 11 and 12 are eligible to register for the test. In addition, students who have taken a gap year and are planning to apply to foreign universities can also appear for the examination.