AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026 To Be Declared Tomorrow; Check Websites, Timings Here

Summary According to an official notification, the results will be released by the Minister for Human Resource Development, Government of Andhra Pradesh Students who appeared for the AP SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2026 will be able to access their scorecards online shortly after the declaration

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the AP SSC Advanced Supplementary Examination Result 2026 on June 19 at 10 AM. According to an official notification, the results will be released by the Minister for Human Resource Development, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Students who appeared for the AP SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2026 will be able to access their scorecards online shortly after the declaration. The supplementary examinations were conducted from May 25 to June 4, 2026.

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026: Websites to Check

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Students can access their results through the following platforms:

Official BSEAP results portal

Mana Mitra (WhatsApp Governance Service)

LEAP App of the School Education Department

In addition, the results will be made available through school logins immediately after the announcement. School headmasters will be able to download the results and provide marksheets to students.

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026: Steps to Check

Students can follow these steps to check and download their results:

Visit the official results website. Click on the AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026 link. Enter the required login credentials. Submit the details. View the result displayed on the screen. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

BSEAP has stated that the schedule and procedure for applying for re-verification and re-counting of answer scripts will be announced separately. Students dissatisfied with their marks will be able to apply for these services once the detailed notification is released on the board's official website.

The board has advised students, parents and other stakeholders to rely only on official BSEAP platforms for authentic and updated information regarding the AP SSC supplementary results.

Candidates are also advised to keep their hall ticket details readily available to ensure a smooth and hassle-free result-checking process once the results are declared.