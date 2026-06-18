Kerala University

Kerala University FYUGP 2026 First Seat Allotment Out; Candidates Must Confirm by June 20

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jun 2026
15:16 PM

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Summary
Candidates who registered for undergraduate admissions can now check their allotment status through the university's official admission portal
The first allotment list was published on June 17, 2026, following the release of the trial allotment on June 15

The University of Kerala has released the first seat allotment list for the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) 2026 admissions. Candidates who registered for undergraduate admissions can now check their allotment status through the university's official admission portal.

The first allotment list was published on June 17, 2026, following the release of the trial allotment on June 15. Along with the allotment results, the university has announced that candidates must complete the online confirmation process and pay the prescribed confirmation fee by June 20, 2026, to secure their allotted seats.

Students who fail to confirm their admissions within the stipulated deadline may lose their allotted seats in subsequent rounds of counselling.

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Kerala University First Allotment 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their allotment status:

  1. Visit the official admission website of Kerala University.
  2. Navigate to the “Notifications” or admissions section on the homepage.
  3. Click on the “FYUGP 2026 First Seat Allotment List” link.
  4. Open the allotment result page.
  5. Check the allotted programme, college and other admission details.
  6. Download and save the allotment details for future reference.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round must pay the online confirmation fee and complete the admission confirmation process on or before June 20, 2026.

After confirming the seat, students should follow the instructions issued by the university and the allotted college regarding document verification and further admission formalities. Candidates are advised to keep all required documents ready to avoid delays during the admission process.

The University of Kerala is conducting admissions under the FYUGP framework for the 2026-27 academic session. Further allotment rounds are expected to be announced after the completion of the first-round admission process and confirmation of seats by selected candidates.

Last updated on 18 Jun 2026
15:18 PM
Kerala University seat allotment
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