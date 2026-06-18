CUET UG Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cuet.nta.nic.in; Check Expected Cutoffs Here

Summary Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination will be able to access and download their scorecards from the CUET UG portal at cuet.nta.nic.in The CUET UG 2026 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode between May 11 and May 31

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 results shortly on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination will be able to access and download their scorecards from the CUET UG portal at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET UG score serves as a key criterion for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by central, state, deemed and private universities across India. Once released, candidates can check their results using their application number and password or date of birth.

The CUET UG 2026 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode between May 11 and May 31. Due to administrative and technical reasons, some examinations were rescheduled and later held on May 31, June 6 and June 7.

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Following the completion of the examination, NTA released the provisional answer key on June 9 and invited objections from candidates until June 11. The agency is currently reviewing the challenges submitted by candidates and is expected to publish the final answer key before announcing the results.

CUET UG Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their scorecards once the results are declared:

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. Click on the “CUET UG 2026 Result” link available on the homepage. Enter the application number and password or date of birth. Submit the login credentials. The CUET UG 2026 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

After the declaration of results, participating universities will release their respective admission schedules, cut-offs and counselling procedures based on CUET UG scores. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes should regularly check the websites of their preferred institutions for updates regarding the admission process.

The CUET UG 2026 scorecard is expected to include subject-wise scores, percentile scores and other relevant details that will be used by universities during the admission process for the 2026-27 academic session.