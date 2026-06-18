semester exam results

K. J. Somaiya Polytechnic Result 2026 Declared For End Semester; Winter Term Begins Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jun 2026
16:09 PM

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Summary
Students who appeared for the examinations can now access and download their result copies through the institute's official website
The institute had earlier informed students that the results would be released at 4 pm on June 18

K. J. Somaiya Polytechnic has announced the Summer 2026 End Semester Examination Results today, June 18, 2026. Students who appeared for the examinations can now access and download their result copies through the institute's official website.

The institute had earlier informed students that the results would be released at 4 pm on June 18. Following the announcement, candidates can now check their academic performance and obtain a soft copy of their result documents online.

Students have been advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in their result copies and preserve the documents for future academic and administrative purposes.

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The declaration of results marks the conclusion of the Summer 2026 examination cycle and provides students with their final academic outcomes for the semester.

KJ Somaiya Polytechnic Result 2026: Steps to Download

Students can follow these steps to access their results:

  1. Visit the official website of K. J. Somaiya Polytechnic.
  2. Navigate to the Examination or Notice Board section on the homepage.
  3. Click on the link for the "Summer 2026 End Semester Examination Result."
  4. Enter the required login credentials, if prompted.
  5. Submit the details to view the result.
  6. Download the soft copy of the result.
  7. Take a printout for future reference.

Along with the result announcement, the institute has informed students that the Winter 2026 academic term will commence on July 1, 2026.

The detailed academic calendar for the upcoming semester will be uploaded shortly on the official website and displayed on the institute's examination notice board. Students have been advised to regularly check official notifications for updates regarding class schedules, academic activities, examinations and other important announcements related to the new session.

The institute has also encouraged students to stay connected with official communication channels to ensure they do not miss any key updates ahead of the commencement of the Winter 2026 term.

Last updated on 18 Jun 2026
16:09 PM
semester exam results semester examination
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