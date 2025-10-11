AISSEE 2026: Sainik School Entrance Exam Registration Begins for Classes 6 and 9

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026. Students seeking admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools across India can now apply through the official websites.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026. Students seeking admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools across India can now apply through the official websites — nta.ac.in or exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society.

The last date to submit the AISSEE 2026 application form is October 30, 2025, while the fee payment window will remain open until October 31, 2025. The correction window will be available from November 2 to November 4, 2025.

AISSEE 2026 Registration Fee

General/OBC (NCL)/Defence/Ex-servicemen: ₹850

SC/ST: ₹700

Eligibility Criteria

For Class 6 Admission (69 New Sainik Schools):

Candidates must be 10–12 years old as on March 31, 2026 (born between April 1, 2014, and March 31, 2016). Admission is open to both boys and girls, and applicants should have passed or be appearing in Class 5 by March 31, 2026.

For Class 9 Admission (19 New Sainik Schools):

Candidates must be 13–15 years old as on March 31, 2026 (born between April 1, 2011, and March 31, 2013). Students should have passed Class 8 from a recognised school or be appearing in Class 8 by March 31, 2026.

As per the official schedule, the AISSEE 2026 exam will be conducted in January 2026 in pen-and-paper mode. The test duration will be 150 minutes for Class 6 and 180 minutes for Class 9. The results are expected to be declared within four to six weeks after the examination.

Admissions will be offered through two routes — 40% (Category A) and 60% (Category B), based on seat availability and the candidate’s school affiliation within the Sainik School vertical.

For detailed guidelines and seat availability, candidates must visit the official NTA website.

Find the direct registration link here.