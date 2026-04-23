UGC NET December 2025

UGC NET December 2025 e-Certificates Released for Over 1.76 Lakh Candidates - Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Apr 2026
10:59 AM

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Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially issued the UGC NET December 2025 e-certificates.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download their certificates through the official portal at ugcnet.nta.nic.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially issued the UGC NET December 2025 e-certificates. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download their certificates through the official portal at ugcnet.nta.nic.in by logging in with their credentials.

The computer-based examination was conducted across multiple centres nationwide from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026, with 7,35,592 candidates appearing for the test. According to official data, over 1.76 lakh candidates have qualified for JRF, Assistant Professor eligibility, and PhD admissions.

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The release of e-certificates marks a crucial step for qualified candidates, as these documents serve as proof of eligibility for academic and research opportunities across India. Applicants are required to enter their application number and date of birth on the portal to view and download their certificates.

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According to the official update, the certificates have been issued based on candidates’ qualification status in the exam. Multiple certificate categories are available, including Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) only, JRF along with eligibility for Assistant Professor, eligibility for Assistant Professor and PhD admission, and admission to PhD only. Candidates are advised to carefully verify the category mentioned on their certificate after downloading.

To access the document, candidates need to visit the official NTA website and click on the link titled “Issuance of e-Certificates for UGC-NET December 2025 Examination.” This will redirect them to the Public Examinations Management Platform, where they must log in using the required details. Once displayed, the certificate can be downloaded and saved for future use.

The NTA has also provided assistance for candidates facing issues during the download process. In case of difficulty, candidates can contact the agency via email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in or ecertificate@nta.ac.in.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official website for further updates.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 23 Apr 2026
10:59 AM
UGC NET December 2025 UGC NET UGC NET 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA)
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