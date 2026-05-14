CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exams 2026 Begin Tomorrow - Timings, Reporting Rules and Result Update

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence the second phase of the Class 10 board examinations for the 2026 academic session from tomorrow, May 15. The optional second board examination cycle, introduced under the board’s new two-edition examination system, will begin with the Mathematics paper.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence the second phase of the Class 10 board examinations for the 2026 academic session from tomorrow, May 15. The optional second board examination cycle, introduced under the board’s new two-edition examination system, will begin with the Mathematics paper and conclude on May 21 with the Social Science examination.

According to the official schedule issued by the board, all examinations will be conducted in a single shift starting from 10.30 AM. Depending on the subject, the examinations will continue till either 12.30 PM or 1.30 PM.

The second phase of the board examination has been introduced as an opportunity for students to improve their performance. Under the revised examination framework implemented from 2026 onwards, appearing in the first board examination remains mandatory for all students, while the second examination is optional.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students are allowed to improve their scores in up to three subjects, including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and languages. The board has clarified that the best marks obtained across both examination attempts will be reflected in the final mark sheet-cum-certificate issued to students.

Earlier this year, the CBSE had declared the results of the first phase of the Class 10 board examinations on April 15, 2026. The overall pass percentage recorded in the first examination stood at 93.70 per cent.

The board has also issued detailed guidelines for students appearing in the second examination phase. As per the instructions, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre after 10 AM. Students have been advised to leave for the centres well in advance while considering local traffic and weather conditions.

Candidates must report to the examination centre in proper school uniform and carry both their school identity card and CBSE-issued admit card. The board has also prohibited electronic devices, including mobile phones, inside the examination premises. Only prescribed stationery items will be permitted during the examination.

CBSE has further cautioned students against spreading rumours or sharing examination-related content on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, YouTube, and X. Students have been instructed to strictly follow examination rules and maintain discipline throughout the examination process.

The board has announced that the results of the second phase examinations will be declared by the end of June 2026 in accordance with CBSE examination bye-laws. Students who choose not to appear for the second examination can continue to use their first examination results for admission to Class 11 through the DigiLocker platform.

Final passing certificates and merit certificates will be issued only after the declaration of the second examination results. The introduction of the dual-board examination system is aimed at reducing academic pressure while providing students with an additional opportunity to improve their scores without losing an academic year.