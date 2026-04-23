JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Window Opens - Link, Exam Date and Updated Eligibility Criteria

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has officially opened the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 today, April 23. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination until May 2.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has officially opened the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 today, April 23. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination until May 2, while the last date to pay the fee is May 4, 2026.

Application Steps

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the registration link displayed on the homepage.

Complete registration either with JEE Main application number (JEE Main 2026 candidates) or login id (already registered candidates).

Fill in the required details and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fees.

Review, submit and take a printout of the form for future reference.

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Eligibility

As per the notification, only the top 2,50,000 rank holders of JEE Main 2026, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), will be considered eligible to appear for the exam. Additionally, a candidate can attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

Candidates must have been born on or after October 1, 2001. A five-year relaxation applies to SC, ST, and PwD applicants, making these candidates eligible if born on or after October 1, 1996. Students who completed Class 12 in 2025, or are appearing in 2026, are eligible. Those who passed Class 12 in 2024 or earlier will not be able to participate. Candidates who have been admitted to any IIT previously, whether they accepted the seat or continued in the programme, are not eligible. Those whose IIT admission was cancelled after joining are also barred.

The national-level entrance test will be conducted on May 17, 2026, in computer-based mode across multiple exam centres in India. The examination will span six hours, divided into two compulsory papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2 - each of three hours duration. According to the official timing, Paper 1 will be held from 9 AM to Noon, followed by Paper 2 from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Attendance in both papers is mandatory for the final evaluation.

Find the direct registration link here.