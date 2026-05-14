BCECEB Releases Bihar Polytechnic DCECE Admit Card 2026 at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Get Link Here

Summary Candidates who have registered for the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) 2026 can now download their hall tickets using their registration number and password The Bihar Polytechnic DCECE 2026 Examination will be conducted on May 23 and 24 across various examination centres in Bihar

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has released the Bihar Polytechnic DCECE Admit Card 2026 on its official website — BCECEB Official Website. Candidates who have registered for the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) 2026 can now download their hall tickets using their registration number and password.

The Bihar Polytechnic DCECE 2026 Examination will be conducted on May 23 and 24 across various examination centres in Bihar.

As per the official schedule, the Polytechnic Engineering (PE) and Para Medical (PM) examinations will be held in the morning shift from 11 AM to 1:15 PM, while the Para Medical Matric (PMM) exam will be conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 PM to 4:15 PM.

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Earlier, the board had opened the application correction window for candidates from March 28 to 30, with the online editing facility available between 11 AM and 5:10 PM.

Bihar DCECE Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall ticket:

Visit the official BCECEB website — bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Click on “Download Admit Card of DCECE (PE/PMM/PM)-2026” Open the login page Click on “Login” and enter registration number, password, and security pin Submit the details Download and print the admit card

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card, including name, exam centre, reporting time, and exam shift, and carry a printed copy to the examination hall on the day of the exam.