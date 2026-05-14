Admit Card

BCECEB Releases Bihar Polytechnic DCECE Admit Card 2026 at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Get Link Here

Posted on 14 May 2026
15:37 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have registered for the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) 2026 can now download their hall tickets using their registration number and password
The Bihar Polytechnic DCECE 2026 Examination will be conducted on May 23 and 24 across various examination centres in Bihar

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has released the Bihar Polytechnic DCECE Admit Card 2026 on its official website — BCECEB Official Website. Candidates who have registered for the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) 2026 can now download their hall tickets using their registration number and password.

The Bihar Polytechnic DCECE 2026 Examination will be conducted on May 23 and 24 across various examination centres in Bihar.

As per the official schedule, the Polytechnic Engineering (PE) and Para Medical (PM) examinations will be held in the morning shift from 11 AM to 1:15 PM, while the Para Medical Matric (PMM) exam will be conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 PM to 4:15 PM.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the board had opened the application correction window for candidates from March 28 to 30, with the online editing facility available between 11 AM and 5:10 PM.

Bihar DCECE Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall ticket:

  1. Visit the official BCECEB website — bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
  2. Click on “Download Admit Card of DCECE (PE/PMM/PM)-2026”
  3. Open the login page
  4. Click on “Login” and enter registration number, password, and security pin
  5. Submit the details
  6. Download and print the admit card

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card, including name, exam centre, reporting time, and exam shift, and carry a printed copy to the examination hall on the day of the exam.

Last updated on 14 May 2026
15:41 PM
Admit Card Bihar government polytechnics
Similar stories
CBSE 2026

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exams 2026 Begin Tomorrow - Timings, Reporting Rules and R. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEEB to Release WBJEE 2026 Admit Card Tomorrow; Details Here

BITSAT 2026

BITSAT 2026 Session 2 Slot Booking Begins - Check Exam Date and Shift Details; Direct. . .

Kerala government

Kerala SSLC Result 2026 Expected to Release Tomorrow; Scorecards Likely From 3 PM

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE 2026

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exams 2026 Begin Tomorrow - Timings, Reporting Rules and R. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEEB to Release WBJEE 2026 Admit Card Tomorrow; Details Here

BITSAT 2026

BITSAT 2026 Session 2 Slot Booking Begins - Check Exam Date and Shift Details; Direct. . .

BIT Mesra

BIT Mesra Signs MoU with Arizona State University to Expand Global Academic Collabora. . .

Kerala government

Kerala SSLC Result 2026 Expected to Release Tomorrow; Scorecards Likely From 3 PM

Andhra Pradesh High Court

AP High Court Hall Ticket 2026 Expected Shortly; Officials Release Fresh Update

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality