BITSAT 2026

BITSAT 2026 Session 2 Slot Booking Begins - Check Exam Date and Shift Details; Direct Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 May 2026
15:20 PM

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Summary
Birla Institute of Technology and Science has started the slot booking process for BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) 2026 Session 2 from today, May 14.
The window will remain active until May 15, 2026.

Birla Institute of Technology and Science has started the slot booking process for BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) 2026 Session 2 from today, May 14. Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can now select their preferred exam date and time slot through the official admissions portal - admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in. The window will remain active until May 15, 2026.

Students can complete the BITSAT Session 2 slot booking process by visiting the BITSAT Admission Portal and logging in using their application number and password. Through the facility, candidates can choose their preferred examination date and shift based on seat availability.

According to the official website, BITSAT 2026 Session 2 will be conducted from May 24 to May 26.

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According to the official update, the BITSAT 2026 admit cards for Session 2 will be released on May 20. The admit card will contain important details including the allotted exam date, reporting time, shift, and complete address of the examination centre.

Candidates have been advised to complete the slot booking process at the earliest, as the allotment of exam dates and shifts is being done on a first-come, first-served basis. The availability of slots will depend on the number of students opting for a particular date and session.

The BITSAT examination is conducted in two shifts each day — morning and afternoon. Students who fail to complete the slot booking process within the prescribed deadline will automatically be assigned an examination date and shift by the authorities.

To book slots for BITSAT Session 2, candidates need to visit the official website, access the BITSAT login page, enter their credentials, and click on the Session 2 slot booking link. After selecting the preferred examination date and timing, candidates must submit their choices online.

BITSAT is conducted annually for admission to integrated first-degree programmes offered at BITS campuses. The computer-based entrance examination is held for admissions into engineering, pharmacy, and science programmes across the institute’s campuses.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding slot booking deadlines, admit cards, examination instructions, and other admission-related announcements.

Find the direct slot booking link here.

Last updated on 14 May 2026
15:21 PM
BITSAT 2026 BITS Pilani Birla Institute of Technology and Science
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