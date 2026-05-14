WBJEEB to Release WBJEE 2026 Admit Card Tomorrow; Details Here

Summary Candidates appearing for the entrance examination for undergraduate courses including BTech, BPharma and BArch will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website The board has also informed that the admit card download window will remain open till May 24, 2026, up to 4 pm

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will release the admit cards for the WBJEE 2026 tomorrow, May 15. Candidates appearing for the entrance examination for undergraduate courses including BTech, BPharma and BArch will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website.

The admit cards will be available online at: WBJEE Official Website

According to the board, candidates who have successfully completed the registration process can access their admit cards by logging into the portal using their application number and password or date of birth, along with the security captcha displayed on the screen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board has also informed that the admit card download window will remain open till May 24, 2026, up to 4 pm.

WBJEE Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access the hall ticket:

Visit the official WBJEE website. Click on the “WBJEE 2026 Admit Card” link. Enter the application number and password/date of birth. Fill in the security pin or captcha code. Submit the details to access the admit card. Download and print the hall ticket for future reference.

Applicants have been advised to carefully verify details mentioned on the admit card, including name, roll number, examination centre, exam date and timing. In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact the board authorities.

The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall, and candidates are expected to carry a printed copy along with a valid photo identity proof on the day of the examination.