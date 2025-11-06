UGC NET December 2025: NTA Issues Important Advisory Regarding Registration; Check Details

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a reminder urging candidates to complete their registration for the UGC NET December 2025 examination before the deadline. Candidates who have not yet applied can visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in - to complete the process.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a reminder urging candidates to complete their registration for the UGC NET December 2025 examination before the deadline. As per the official notice, the registration window will close on November 7, 2025, at 11:50 PM. Candidates who have not yet applied can visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in - to complete the process.

According to the NTA, candidates must ensure that they fill out the online application form, pay the examination fee, and download the confirmation page for future reference. The testing agency clarified that only those who have successfully paid the fee will be considered registered. Applicants have also been advised to check all particulars carefully before making the payment, as no changes will be allowed afterward.

The correction window will be open from November 10 to 12, 2025, allowing candidates to make necessary modifications in their application forms. The UGC NET December 2025 exam will be conducted in computer-based mode (CBT) from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026, across various centres in India.

The exam city intimation slip will be released ten days before the exam, while the admit card date will be announced separately on the official website.

Earlier, NTA advised candidates to ensure their Aadhaar details and Unique Disability ID (UDID) are correctly updated before filling the form. The UGC NET (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) assesses candidates’ eligibility for Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and PhD admissions in Indian universities and colleges.