CAT 2025 Admit Card Release Postponed - IIM Announces Revised Date and Mock Test Schedule

Summary The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has postponed the release of the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025. The CAT 2025 examination will be held on November 30, 2025.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has postponed the release of the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025. As per the revised schedule, candidates will now be able to download their CAT 2025 hall tickets from November 12 to November 30, 2025, through the official website - iimcat.ac.in. As per the previous schedule, the admit card download was scheduled to begin from today, November 5.

According to the official notification, “Admit cards for 2.95 lakh eligible candidates have been generated and can be downloaded only from the CAT website (https://iimcat.ac.in) using the CAT application login ID and password between 12 November and 30 November 2025.”

The CAT 2025 examination will be held on November 30, 2025 (Sunday), in three sessions across nearly 170 test cities. Candidates were allowed to select up to five preferred test cities while filling out the application form. However, the final list of cities is subject to modification at the discretion of the CAT authorities.

To help candidates get acquainted with the exam pattern, a mock test with sample questions will be available on the official website from November 12. The national-level management entrance test will be conducted for a duration of 120 minutes (two hours).

While CAT scores are the primary screening tool, IIMs also evaluate applicants based on academic background, work experience, gender, and academic diversity. Post-exam selection processes may include group discussions (GD), written ability tests (WAT), and personal interviews (PI), depending on the IIM's specific admission policy.