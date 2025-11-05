CAT 2025

CAT 2025 Admit Card Release Postponed - IIM Announces Revised Date and Mock Test Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Nov 2025
11:19 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has postponed the release of the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025.
The CAT 2025 examination will be held on November 30, 2025.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has postponed the release of the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025. As per the revised schedule, candidates will now be able to download their CAT 2025 hall tickets from November 12 to November 30, 2025, through the official website - iimcat.ac.in. As per the previous schedule, the admit card download was scheduled to begin from today, November 5.

According to the official notification, “Admit cards for 2.95 lakh eligible candidates have been generated and can be downloaded only from the CAT website (https://iimcat.ac.in) using the CAT application login ID and password between 12 November and 30 November 2025.

TNTET Hall Ticket 2025 Out for Paper 1 and 2 at trb.tn.gov.in - Download Link Here
TNTET Hall Ticket 2025 Out for Paper 1 and 2 at trb.tn.gov.in - Download Link Here
NEET PG 2025 Round 1: Registration and Choice-Filling to End Today, Allotment on Nov 8
NEET PG 2025 Round 1: Registration and Choice-Filling to End Today, Allotment on Nov 8

The CAT 2025 examination will be held on November 30, 2025 (Sunday), in three sessions across nearly 170 test cities. Candidates were allowed to select up to five preferred test cities while filling out the application form. However, the final list of cities is subject to modification at the discretion of the CAT authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

To help candidates get acquainted with the exam pattern, a mock test with sample questions will be available on the official website from November 12. The national-level management entrance test will be conducted for a duration of 120 minutes (two hours).

While CAT scores are the primary screening tool, IIMs also evaluate applicants based on academic background, work experience, gender, and academic diversity. Post-exam selection processes may include group discussions (GD), written ability tests (WAT), and personal interviews (PI), depending on the IIM's specific admission policy.

Last updated on 05 Nov 2025
11:19 AM
CAT 2025 IIM Kozhikode Common Admission Test (CAT) Admit Card
Similar stories
NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 1: Registration and Choice-Filling to End Today, Allotment on Nov . . .

KSET 2025

KSET Answer Key 2025 Out for All Subjects - Download Link & Objection Submission Sche. . .

NEET SS 2025

NEET SS 2025 Registration Begins Today After Long Delay - NBEMS Announces Application. . .

SBI Clerk

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Out at sbi.co.in - Qualifying Details and Mains Exam Up. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 1: Registration and Choice-Filling to End Today, Allotment on Nov . . .

KSET 2025

KSET Answer Key 2025 Out for All Subjects - Download Link & Objection Submission Sche. . .

NEET SS 2025

NEET SS 2025 Registration Begins Today After Long Delay - NBEMS Announces Application. . .

SBI Clerk

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Out at sbi.co.in - Qualifying Details and Mains Exam Up. . .

WBBSE

Class IX Registration: WBBSE Announces Data Verification & Correction Dates - Check S. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB JE Document Verification and Medical Exam Schedule for Round 2 Released, Key Deta. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality