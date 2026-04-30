NEET UG 2026

NTA Clarifies on NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Rumours; Issues Advisory Ahead of Exam

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Apr 2026
15:04 PM

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Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has categorically dismissed claims of question paper leaks related to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026.
The agency has reassured candidates that all examination-related materials are secure and has urged students not to be influenced by unverified information circulating online.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has categorically dismissed claims of question paper leaks related to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026, calling such reports misleading and unfounded. The agency has reassured candidates that all examination-related materials are secure and has urged students not to be influenced by unverified information circulating online.

NEET UG 2026, one of the largest medical entrance examinations in the country, is scheduled to be conducted on May 3, 2026. With lakhs of aspirants preparing to appear for the test, the NTA’s clarification aims to address growing concerns triggered by rumours on social media platforms.

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In an official statement shared on the social media platform X, the agency emphasised that robust security measures have been implemented at every stage of the examination process. It confirmed that all confidential materials, including question papers, have been safely transported and safeguarded as per established protocols.

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Any claims circulating on social media or Telegram channels about leaked papers are false and misleading. Please don’t fall for scams or unnecessary panic. NTA is proactively taking action against all such reports,” the message stated.

The NTA also cautioned candidates against fake messages being circulated on platforms such as Telegram and other social media channels. These messages, the agency noted, are intended to create unnecessary panic and confusion among students. Candidates have been advised to report any such misinformation to cyber crime authorities or directly to the NTA to enable prompt action against those responsible.

Regarding examination logistics, the NTA had already released the NEET UG 2026 admit cards on April 26 through its official website. Students are encouraged to download their hall tickets well in advance to avoid last-minute issues. The examination will be conducted in offline mode (pen and paper) from 2 PM to 5 PM on May 3, and candidates must carry their admit cards to the examination centre.

In parallel, the National Medical Commission, acting on directions from the Ministry of Education’s Department of Higher Education, has instructed medical colleges and institutions across the country to ensure full operational readiness during the examination period. Institutions have been advised not to grant leave on May 2 and May 3, except in exceptional circumstances with proper approval.

These combined measures are aimed at ensuring the smooth and secure conduct of NEET UG 2026, while reinforcing confidence among candidates ahead of the crucial examination.

Last updated on 30 Apr 2026
15:04 PM
NEET UG 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) paper leaks
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