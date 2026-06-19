AP SSC Supplementary Exam

AP SSC Supply Result 2026 Out - Link and Alternative Ways to Check Class 10 Supplementary Scores

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Jun 2026
10:15 AM

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Summary
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has officially declared the AP SSC Advanced Supplementary Examination Result 2026 today, June 19.
Students who appeared for the Class 10 supply exam can now check and download their scorecards through the BSEAP website.

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has officially declared the AP SSC Advanced Supplementary Examination (ASE) Result 2026 today, June 19. Students who appeared for the Class 10 supply exam can now check and download their scorecards through the BSEAP website (bse.ap.gov.in), as well as the ‘Mana Mitra’ WhatsApp service, LEAP app, and DigiLocker platform. In addition, the results will be made available through school logins immediately after the announcement. School headmasters will be able to download the results and provide marksheets to students.

The supplementary examinations were conducted from May 25 to June 4, 2026. The test was conducted for students who could not clear one or more subjects during the regular SSC examination cycle. The additional examination offered candidates another opportunity to improve their scores and complete their secondary education requirements.

Steps to Download SSC ASE Exam Result 2026

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  • Visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on the ‘SSC ASE Examinations MAY - 2026 Results’ link.
  • Enter the roll number.
  • The scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check and download the same for future reference.

Students are advised to download and securely save a copy of their AP SSC supplementary results 2026 for future academic references, especially for admission.

Find the direct result link here.

Last updated on 19 Jun 2026
10:15 AM
AP SSC Supplementary Exam Board of Secondary Education AP SSC Class 10 Result
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