MHT CET 2026 PCM 2nd Attempt Result Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org - Direct Link, Counselling Updates

Summary The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has announced the MHT CET 2026 PCM Group Second Attempt Result. Candidates who appeared for the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) second attempt examination can now access their results through the official candidate login portal.

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has announced the MHT CET 2026 PCM Group Second Attempt Result today, June 19. Candidates who appeared for the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) second attempt examination can now access their results through the official candidate login portal (cetcell.mahacet.org).

The PCM second attempt examination was conducted between May 12 and May 20, offering students another opportunity to improve their performance in the entrance test. With the declaration of results, candidates can now review their scores and prepare for the next stage of the admission process.

The scorecard released by the CET Cell contains important details, including subject-wise marks, percentile scores and other relevant information related to the examination. The result has been prepared based on the final answer key issued by the authorities after reviewing objections and finalising responses.

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Candidates seeking admission to engineering programmes in Maharashtra are advised to download and preserve a copy of their scorecard. The document will play a crucial role during the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) counselling, which is conducted for seat allocation in participating engineering institutions across the state. The scorecard may also be required during document verification and other admission-related procedures.

To access the MHT CET 2026 PCM Second Attempt Result, candidates need to visit the official website and log in using their registered credentials. Applicants should go to the CET Cell portal, click on the result link available on the homepage, and enter their registered email ID and password. Once logged in, the result and scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can then download and save the document for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official website for updates regarding CAP counselling, merit lists, seat allotment schedules and other admission-related announcements.

Find the direct download link here.